John Hardy Legends Eagle Double Head 8MM Bracelet, Silver and Leather, Small

Dramatic and inspiring, this inspiring men's Legends Eagle Double Head bracelet, from John Hardy's Legends Collection, is crafted in woven black leather polished sterling silver and secures with a puller clasp. Natural Black Onyx gemstones adorn the eyes for protection. The eagle signifies freedom and independence and celebrates great personal power. John Hardy bracelets are crafted for maximum style and comfort, allowing for extra room on your wrist. If you are on the cusp between two sizes, you may select the smaller size for a tighter fit, or larger size for a looser fit, depending on your preference. The wrist measurement for this piece is 6.25 to 6.75 inches.