John Hardy Legends Naga 9.5Mm Bracelet in Silver, Large

A symbol of eternal devotion, this majestic men's Naga Legends bracelet, from John Hardy's Legends Collection, is crafted in polished sterling silver and features natural blue sapphire accents. Wear facing inward to be bestowed with love and abundance, or outward for protection. The bracelet secures with a puller clasp. John Hardy bracelets are crafted for maximum style and comfort, allowing for extra room on your wrist. If you are on the cusp between two sizes, you may select the smaller size for a tighter fit, or larger size for a looser fit, depending on your preference. The wrist measurement for this piece is 7.25 to 7.75 inches.