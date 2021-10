Tailored from breathable wool and luxe silk blend, this jacket is styled in a bird's-eye pattern. Notch lapels Long sleeves Button cuffs Button front Chest welt pocket Waist flap pockets Two inside slip pockets Inside button pocket Dual back vents Lined Wool/silk Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT Regular fit About 30" from shoulder to hem. Direct Men's - M Tailored Clothing > Saks Off 5th > Barneys Warehouse. John Varvatos Star U.S.A. Color: Blue. Size: 38 R.