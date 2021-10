Johnny B Original Brilliant Shine Pomade 3ozJohnny B. Original Pomade has light hold and heavy shine. This is Johnny B.’s first product ever created! This quality oil-based pomade uses snow-white petrolatum to give ultimate shine without dissolving and is ideal for buzz cuts. Purple color tones unsightly yellow hues in grey hair. For the dapper in you.StylingRub between hands until warm, apply evenly to dry hair, and style as desired.