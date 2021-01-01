Trophy Ridge Joker 3-Pin Bow Sight - RH/LH, Ambidextrous, Black

Get Superior accuracy with the Trophy Ridge Joker 3 sight. This sight features a reversible mount for left or right-hand bows. Its bubble sight level enhances precision. The sight is constructed with aluminum bracketry and windage adjustments for improved sight range. The Joker 3 Sight by Trophy Ridge® has multiple mounting holes for a customized fit. FEATURES: 3 pins Pin size: 19” Right or left hand accessible Green hood accent eases sight acquisition Bubble sight level Reversible mount for right- or left-hand bows Aluminum bracketry & windage adjustments Multiple mounting holes Model: Joker 3