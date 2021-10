An ultra-shiny, juicy lipstick that combines vinyl lacquer with a nourishing balm Features a richly pigmented, high coverage formula Gives intense, vibrant amp; long wearing color Contains comforting plant oils amp; waxes to soften, plump amp; protect the lips Loaded with organic Marsh Samphire to boost hydration levels Slanted edge bullet perfectly follows the contours of the lip for easy application Ideal for touch-ups throughout the day