Juxtaposing a relaxed silhouette with structural details, this cotton poplin maxi is styled with a halter neckline, tie belt and rows of trapunto. Tied shoulders bring a playfulness to the military-inspired look, while button waist tabs and a tiered shutter-pleat hem add to its overall structure. 47 1/2" center front length (size 8) Shoulder tie closure Halter neck Sleeveless Removable tie belt Unlined 100% cotton Hand wash, line dry Imported