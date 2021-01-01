Sizing Information UNISEX SIZING: Unisex shoes are equal to men's shoe sizing Women, select 1.5 sizes smaller than your typical shoe size Ex. If you wear a women's size 10, you would select an 8.5 in this sneaker Men, select your typical shoe size Product Features Mixed-material upper for structure and support Jumpman badging on the tongues, stitched Swoosh logos on midfoot panels, Air Jordan Wings logo on collars Full lace closure for keeping feet secure Perforated toe boxes offer breathability Foam midsole for all-day comfort Rubber outsole for traction on any surface The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Casual Shoes are imported. More than 35 years after its first release, Michael Jordan's signature shoe remains an icon. The Air Jordan 1 Mid SE Casual Shoe lets you bring a classic on-court design to the streets. Size: 9.0. Color: Orange. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Jordan Air 1 Mid SE Casual Shoes in Orange/Electro Orange Size 9.0