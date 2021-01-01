Jordan Jumpman Classic SS CTN AOP T-Shirt - Mens Black Size S

Settle the scores in style with the Jordan Jumpman Classic SS CTN AOP T-Shirt. Constructed with soft, midweight cotton, this T-shirt feels smooth and comfortable on the skin while still retaining a firm structure. Flaunting an all-over graphic print of the words “Air Jordan, the Jordan Jumpman Classics SS CTN AOP T-Shirt is the perfect canvas to show off the long-standing heritage of the Jordan brand. Jordan Jumpman Classic SS CTN AOP T-Shirt features: Midweight cotton fabric gives a slightly textured feel and a sturdy structure. Jordan standard fit offers a relaxed fit and flatters all body types. Ribbed neckband ensures a stretchy and snug fit. Machine wash. 100% cotton. Imported.