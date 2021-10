gray quilted oversized 90s joggers featuring an elasticated tie waist and side pockets with a front seam detail and missguided athleisure print. oversized fit - for a more regular fit try sizing down Ankle Grazer - Sits on the ankle bone 60% Polyester 40% Cotton Jamilla wears a UK size 8 / EU size 36 / US size 4 and her height is 5'8"