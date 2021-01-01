Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Soft, comfortable knit fabric Dri-FIT technology keeps you cool and dry Anime-inspired Zion graphics on front and back Ribbed neckband for a long-lasting tee 58% cotton, 42% polyester Machine wash The Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Graphic T-Shirt is imported. Elevate to new heights in the Men's Jordan Dri-FIT Zion Graphic T-Shirt. Zion Williamson's signature logo and anime graphics - taken from Zion's love of anime - team up on this slam dunk of a shirt you can rock whether in the gym or on the couch. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Knit. Jordan Men's Dri-FIT Zion Graphic T-Shirt in Black/Black Size 2X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Knit