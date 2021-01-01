Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Soft and lightweight blended fabric offers warmth and comfort with a heavyweight brushed French terry interior for maximum softness Signature Jumpman logo at left chest Stretch-ribbed cuffs and hem deliver a personalized fit Kangaroo pocket keeps hands warm and stores small essentials 82% cotton, 18% polyester Machine wash The Jordan Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie is imported. Even the greatest of all-time need to relax sometimes. Stay warm while you chill out in the ridiculously soft Men's Jordan Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie to achieve maximum style and coziness. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Polyester/Fleece. Jordan Men's Essentials Fleece Pullover Hoodie in Black/Black Size 2X-Large Cotton/Polyester/Fleece