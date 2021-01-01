Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Product FeaturesShiny, satin-like fabric with mesh lining for comfort Snap-button closure with fold-over collar Side pockets hold your essentials Oversized Air Jordan graphic on the back 63% nylon, 37% polyester Machine wash The Jordan Jumpman Classics Black Logo Jacket is imported. Get a classic look with elevated style when you pair up the Men's Jordan Jumpman Classics Black Logo Jacket with your favorite jeans or joggers. Built for lightweight coverage and boasting distinguished logos throughout, this piece is a surefire classic to add to your collection. Size: Small. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: Nylon/Polyester/Satin. Jordan Men's Jumpman Classics Black Logo Jacket Size Small Nylon/Polyester/Satin