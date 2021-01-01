Size & FitStandard fit is athletic and relaxed Product FeaturesSoft and lightweight everyday fabric Jordan branding on the front and back rep the brand's rich heritage Ribbed neckband provides long-lasting durability 50-100% cotton, 0-50% polyester Machine wash The Jordan Jumpman Heritage Graphic T-Shirt is imported. Get back to the basics in the Men's Jordan Jumpman Heritage Graphic T-Shirt. This smooth tee showcases arched Jordan wordmarks on the front and back, and gives off varsity vibes that takes the Jordan legacy back to its roots. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Material: 100% Cotton/Polyester. Jordan Men's Jumpman Heritage Graphic T-Shirt in Black/Black Size 2X-Large 100% Cotton/Polyester