Size & Fit Standard fit is athletic and relaxed Product Features Everyday cotton is lightweight and soft Rounded, ribbed neckband Bold Toronto graphic at the chest with Jordan branding 100% cotton Machine wash The Jordan Toronto T-Shirt is imported. Add local flavor to your rotation with the Men's Jordan Toronto T-Shirt. Whether you were born there, moved there or just want to show love to "The Six," rep the city with pride in this everyday tee. Size: 2X-Large. Color: Black. Gender: male. Age Group: adult. Jordan Men's Toronto T-Shirt in Black/Black Size 2X-Large 100% Cotton