Jordan Retro 5 85 Graphic T-Shirt - Mens Anthracite/White/Red Size S

Channel the beast within you with the Jordan Retro 5 85 Graphic T-Shirt. Crafted with soft, lightweight fabric, this T-shirt will keep you dry and comfortable throughout the grueling game. Showcasing an edgy print that takes a spin on the classic MJ jersey, you are sure to shred the game in style with the Jordan Retro 5 85 Graphic T-Shirt. Jordan Retro 5 85 Graphic T-Shirt features: Everyday cotton fabric feels soft on the skin and provides all-day comfort. Jordan standard fit offers a relaxed fit and flatters all body types. Ribbed neckband ensures a stretchy and snug fit. Short sleeves provide ample ventilation. Printed graphics add a pop of style and brand rep. Machine wash. 100% cotton. Imported.