Mixed media upper is lightweight and supportive Foam cushioning is sculpted for a standout look Visible Air unit in the heel for added comfort Rubber outsole with classic herringbone pattern Reflective details for low light visibility The Jordan Air NFH is imported. Inspired by the court, stylish enough for every day. The Women's Jordan Air NFH Casual Shoes transform your daily look with premium comfort and design, ensuring you make a bold, athletic statement every time you step out. Go big or go home. Size: 10.0. Color: Purple. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Jordan Women's Air NFH Casual Shoes in Purple/Infinite Lilac Size 10.0