L'AGENCE Jordy Blouse

Keyhole buttons lend delicate details to this blouse. Spread collar Long sleeves with keyhole button details Buttoned cuffs Button front Shirttail hem Polyester Dry clean Imported SIZE & FIT About 26.63" from shoulder to hem Moel measurements: 5'10" tall Model is wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND Founded in 2008, LAgence marries Southern California ease with chic Parisian style. Using luxurious fabrics, the Los Angeles-based label delivers feminine collections that are both timeless and versatile. In 2015, the label launched a denim line in a range of sleek, impeccably tailored cuts. Contemporary Sportswear - Workshop > L'agence > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. L'AGENCE. Color: Ivory. Size: XS.