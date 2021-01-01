NBD Josefina Shorts in Black. - size S (also in XS) NBD Josefina Shorts in Black. - size S (also in XS) 94% poly 6% spandex. Made in China. Hand wash cold. Zip fly with double button closure. Side slant pockets. Pleated detail. Crepe fabric. Shorts measure approx 13.25 in length. NBDR-WF65. ACF191 S21. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.