Clearly more suited to cocktails than combat, a trimly tailored dinner jacket features an elegant shawl collar and a muted camo print to complete the mission. The colorful contrast lining is a purely fabulous Ted Baker signature. 30" length (size 42) Shawl collar Nonfunctional four-button cuffs Chest welt pocket; front flap pockets; interior pockets Side vents Lined 100% wool Dry clean Made in Canada Men's Clothing