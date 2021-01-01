Black ion-plated stainless steel case with a black leather strap. Fixed black ion-plated bezel. Black dial with luminous hands and index hour markers. Arabic numerals mark the 3, 9 and 12 o'clock positions. Minute markers around the outer rim. Dial Type: Analog. Luminescent hands and hour markers. Date display at the 6 o'clock position. Chronograph - three sub-dials displaying: 60 second, 60 minute and 24 hour. Quartz movement. Scratch resistant mineral crystal. Screw down case back. Case diameter: 52 mm. Case thickness: 19 mm. Round case shape. Band width: 27 mm. Band length: 9 inches. Tang clasp. Water resistant at 50 meters / 165 feet. Functions: chronograph, date, hour, minute, second. Casual watch style. Watch label: Hong Kong. Joshua Sons Chronograph Black Dial Black Leather Mens Watch JS60BK.