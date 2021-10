Get a taste of the desert style wearing the Parks Project Joshua Tree Night Sky Sleeveless Tank. Screen-printed Joshua Tree graphic. Sleeveless design. Pull-over construction. Crew neckline. Straight hem. 100% cotton. Machine wash cold, tumble dry low. Imported. Measurements: Length: 26 in Chest Measurement: 34 in Sleeve Length: 3 in Product measurements were taken using size SM. Please note that measurements may vary by size.