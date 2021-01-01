NONchalant Josie Jumpsuit in Brown. - size S (also in M, XL) NONchalant Josie Jumpsuit in Brown. - size S (also in M, XL) 100% poly. Dry clean only. Split back with button loop closure and partial zipper closure. Padded shoulders. Side hip pockets and back faux pockets. Twill fabric with pleated detail. Made in Colombia. NOCH-WC10. JOSIE. After working in retail for 20 years, fashion buyers Cheryl Herger and Anna Deskins founded the contemporary ready-to-wear brand NONchalant in order to fill the gap between effortless and sexy. Since its inception in 2018, NONchalant has made it their mission to focus on elevated minimalism and relaxed, understated sensuality. Their season-crossing designs are staples that will translate from day to night and withstand the test of time. NONchalant is the brand for the cool and confident woman who's craving luxe basics, classic silhouettes, and romantic cuts without sacrificing style and sex appeal.