Wolverine Journeyman 6 Boot

The WolverineÂ® Journeyman 6 Boot was designed in collaboration with the American College of Building Arts to celebrate the hard-working reliability of the classic work boot. Style numbers: W190017 (Brown), W190016 (Black), and W190033 (Sawdust). Premium waterproof full grain leather upper for a classic and traditional look. Traditional lace-up style with sturdy fabric laces and metal eyelets for a secure fit. Breathable waterproof membrane keeps out the rain and other wet elements for a drier, more comfortable foot environment. Time-tested Goodyear welt construction for long-lasting durability. Moisture-wicking mesh lining for added breathability. Fatigue-fighting EPXÂ® footbed cushions and flexes with your foot, allowing for better support and easier movement. Lightweight PVC midsole provides added support and shock absorption. Nylon shank adds extra strength. Durable VibramÂ® rubber outsole with pronounced lug pattern for excellent grip and traction. Imported. Measurements: Weight: 2 lbs 1 oz Shaft: 6 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 11.5, width D - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.