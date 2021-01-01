JOVIE White Floral Bubble Sleeve Blouse with Stud Embellishments S

GENUINE COTTON: The elegant blouse is made of high quality cotton which is known for its durability, softness and versatility. The material is comfortable to wear and super breathable EMBROIDERY PATTERN: Decorated with beautiful embroidery pattern on sleeves and front speaks for its ornate artistry. The design looks trendy and vivacious BEAUTIFUL EMBELLISHMENT: Embellished with beautiful studs in the neckline and front lending classic and unique appeal to the apparel CHARMING GIFT: Gift this gorgeous blouse to your loved ones to make them feel happy and delighted on occasions like birthday, anniversary, Christmas or more CARE AND WASH: The fabric is suitable for machine wash on gentle cycle. Do not bleach or tumble dry the fabric to maintain its longevity