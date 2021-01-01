JOVIE Red Flower V Neck Wrap Dress with Short Sleeves XL Breathable

GENUINE: The wrap dress is made of genuine which is famed for its durability, comfortability and high performance. The material quickly dries and have a good shape retention ability FLORAL PATTERN: Decorated with beautiful floral pattern, the dress looks charming and trendy, will surely get you some great compliments PERFECT FOR: Flaunt your style with this cool dress for daily, casual wear, home, work, hang out, shopping, party, holiday, travel or fashion street look PAIR IT UP: You can pair it up with your sandals, high heels or ankle boots, great for summer, spring, autumn CARE AND WASH: The fabric is suitable for machine wash on gentle cycle, do not bleach the fabric to maintain its longevity