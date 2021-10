What it is: A body lotion to enhance and nourish skin day after day, with a fresh and airy texture that ensures rapid absorption. Fragrance story: Like a caress, this creamy body milk envelops you in a sensation of well-being and intensifies the fragrance trail. Zested bergamot and mandarin explode in unison with flowers. Grasse rose, in both essence and absolute form, as well as heady jasmine, blend with these delectable fruits in a vibrant