Please Size up fit runs smaller through upper thigh. Joy Belt Detailed Blue Jean Trousers from Mavi's Women's Collection. Reflecting the iconic style of Serenay, it is very new, very cool, very attractive. In Serenay x Mavi Icon collection, two different images live together with its street style and iconic spirit this season. The indispensable parts of the street style include sweatpants, colorful crop tops, biker jean shorts, oversize jackets, icon style blazer and denim jackets, shoulder detailed wadding t-shirts, crop bustiers, biker tights, ripped and loose jeans. Normal Cut High Waist Wide Leg Model Dimensions: Length: 178 cm Waist: 60 cm Chest: 86 cm Hip: 88 cm Product Size on Model For Jeans, Waist: 25 Length: 32 For Other Products: S