The Joyce dress features a mock neck and side vent for a casual, yet sultry style. Fit: this style runs small, order one size up. Model stats for sizing:. Height: 5'8". Bust: 32". Waist: 24". Hips: 34" Model is wearing size S. Mock neck. Long sleeves. Slips on over head. Side vent. Midi length. Solid. Knit construction. Approx. 49" length (size S). Imported Machine wash cold 63% polyester, 33% rayon, 4% spandex