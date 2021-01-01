Joyoung DJ13E-Q8 Blender 1000W Filter-free Low Noise Smart Chip Control for Kitchen

Main Features:1.Breaking cells technology, full release of nutrients in the bean .2.Smart double booking function, can reserve time and temperature.3.60 seconds power-on memory function, can achieve mid-way feeding.4. Innovative rotatable switch for more precise temperature adjustment. The operation is simpler. SpecificationProduct model: DJ13E-Q8Pulping capacity: 1100-1300MLCup body material: 304 stainless steelQuota frequency: 50HzHeating power: 1000WPlug: CN-threeDimensionBare metal size: 213×205×300mmBare metal weight: 2.