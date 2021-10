Jet Propulsion Laboratory, commonly known as JPL, is located in Southern California in Los Angeles County in the city of Pasadena. The Lab focuses on robotic spacecraft, Earth-orbit, astronomy missions, and the Deep Space Network. Show your love for space exploration, the space shuttle, and the Cassini mission to Saturn. This space tee is the perfect gift for anyone who loves space, rocket science, and NASA. Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem