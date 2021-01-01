Googan Squad Jr. Contender Swimbait, Bluegill

SPECS: Length: 4-1/2 in. USES: Recommended rod: Googan Squad 7 ft. 5 in. heavy extra-fast Recommended line: Googan Squad 20 lb.-25 lb. fluorocarbon line DESIGN & DETAILS: 3 body segments broken apart allow vast range of ways to work for using slow steadiness and darting across water’s surface with a wide range of optional actions still possible to choose from Performs twitch-pause action for snatching less active fish Realistic appearance fit with true-looking tail lines Style: GSGALSWB, GSGALSWBB, GSGALSWBG, GSGALSWCP, GSGALSWGS