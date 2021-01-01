Mylec 48" Jr. Folding Street Hockey Goal w/ Sleeve Net

Take practice anywhere with the Mylec® Junior Folding Goal with Sleeve Net. High impact 1-5/8" tubing and heavy duty netting provide long lasting durability. The sleeve netting system assembles in minutes, and the entire goal can be folded easily for storage. The Mylec® 48" x 37" x 18" junior hockey goal is perfect for neighborhood pick-up games or everyday target practice. FEATURES: Rugged 1-5/8" high impact tubing Heavy duty netting Sleeve netting system assembles in minutes Can be folded for easy storage Dimensions: 48" width x 37" height x 18" depth Model: 802