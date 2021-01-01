Wolverine Jr. Streak Trolling Spoon, salmon

Excellent for walleye, salmon, steelhead and more, the Jr. Streak Trolling Spoon is constructed from durable, quality brass with genuine silver plating. In addition, it is highly reflective and features an attractive finish. The Wolverine Jr. Streak Trolling Spoon is equipped with a strong stainless steel ring and VMC® treble hook. FEATURES: Durable, quality brass construction with genuine silver plating Attractive finish Highly reflective VMC® treble hook Strong stainless steel ring Designed to be used at trolling speeds Excellent for walleye, salmon, steelhead and more