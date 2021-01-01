Chic Home Judith 5-pc. Reversible Quilt Set, One Size , Beige

The Judith quilt set offers an amazing round scroll design, which reverses to simple jacquard motif, the boho inspired design is traditional on one side and contemporary on the other. Super soft microfiber with printing details allows you to pick your look and change things up. Composed of luxury grade super soft brushed microfiber polyester fabric. Included is a luxurious super soft 4 piece white sheets set. Included:1 Printed Quilt, 1 Flat Sheet, 1 Fitted Sheet, 2 Pillow CasesKing Dimensions: 1 Quilt: 104x90 inches1 Flat Sheet: 108x102+4 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 78x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket2 Pillow Cases: 20x40 inchesQueen Dimensions: 1 Quilt: 90x90 inches1 Flat Sheet: 90x102+4 inches1 Fitted Sheet: 60x80 inches +12 Deep Pocket2 Pillow Cases: 20x30 inchesFeatures:Reversible, two looks in oneGeometric Pattern PrintBuilt to last with premium fabrics and expert stitching Silky soft brushed microfiber cotton-feel material Oriental Floral DesignCare Instructions: Dry Clean Preferred Machine Washable Use Front Loader Machine Or Top Loader Without Agitator To Avoid Tearing Use Cold Water In Gentle Cycle Tumble Dry Low Heat Adding 2 Tennis Balls In The Dryer Will Add Fluffines# Pieces In Set: 5Features: ReversibleQuilt Style: PrintedWarmth Factor: MidweightBed Size: KingFill Weight: 6 1/2 oz. of FillBedding Measurements: 104 Width/Inches, 90 Length/InchesBedding Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterBedding Filling Content: 100% PolyesterFabric Description: WovenSheets Fiber Content: 100% PolyesterSheets Care: Machine WashBedding Care: Machine WashCountry of Origin: Imported