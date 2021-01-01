Cuisinart Juice Extractor CJE-1000, One Size , Black

Fresh and nutritious drinks are at your fingertips with this easy-to-use Cuisinart juice extractor. quiet operationdurable and powerful to accommodate all your juicing needseasy unlock and lift systemadjustable, anti-drip flow spout5-speed dial control for juicing hard and soft producelarge 3" feed tube handles whole fruits and vegetablesIncludes cleaning brush, 2-liter container, 1-liter pitcher and recipe book. 1000 watts. UL listed. Die-cast and stainless steel housing. All removable parts are dishwasher safe.