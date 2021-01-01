Omega Juicer NC900HRD19 Juice Extractor and Nutrition System Slow Masticating Dual-Stage Extraction with Adjustable Settings, 150-Watt, Red

INDUSTRY LEADING 15-YEAR Coverage on parts and performance LONGER LASTING JUICES - Using a low speed of 80 RPMs results in minimal heat buildup and oxidation promoting healthy enzymes HEALTHY AND DELICIOUS JUICES - Extracts the maximum amount of nutrients, vitamins, taste and juice from minimum amounts of fruits, vegetables, leafy greens, and wheatgrass NUTRITION SYSTEM - Extrude pasta, grind coffee and spices, turn nuts into nut butter, make baby food and frozen desserts, mince herbs and garlic, and whip up soy milk in a flash EASY TO USE - The size of the feed chute is larger compared to some Omega models, so you can spend less time prepping before juicing, Weight: 18.7 Pounds, Manufacturer: Omega