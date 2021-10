Do you love to get swole? Are you a gym bro? Do you feel juicy AF after a nice pump? Show it off with a juice box tee explaining what you are made of. Great gift idea for those who exercise, are into sports, muscle building and are fit.. This funny Sarcastic weightlifting Juicy AF juice box for the gym is perfect for sporty weightlifters, powerlifters and bodybuilders for the training Lightweight, Classic fit, Double-needle sleeve and bottom hem