Juicy Couture Women's Juicy Sport Quarter-Zip Top in White/White Size X-Small Cotton/Fleece

$19.00 on sale
($69.00 save 72%)
In stock
Buy at finishline

Description

Size & Fit Standard fit is not too tight, not too loose Product Features Cotton and poly blend midweight fabric Quarter-zip front with high-stand collar Colorblocking and Juicy branding Machine wash The Juicy Sport Quarter-Zip Top is imported. Your favorite early 2000s brand is back! Rep them loud and proud in the comfy Women's Juicy Sport Quarter-Zip Top. Soft midweight fleece and bold branding make this topper an essential. Size: X-Small. Color: White. Gender: female. Age Group: adult. Material: Cotton/Fleece. Juicy Couture Women's Juicy Sport Quarter-Zip Top in White/White Size X-Small Cotton/Fleece

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.shape.com