Show Me Your Mumu Julian Pants. - size M (also in L, S, XS) 55% linen 45% cotton. Made in USA. Hand wash. Smocked waistband. Item not sold as a set. 28 at the knee breaks to 30 at the leg opening. SHOW-WP96. MM1-4722. Mumu is not simply a garment, it is a lifestyle. Spontaneous. Fun. Easy going. Unique. Versatile. Imaginative. It all encompasses the mumu, and a way of life.