Line & Dot Juliana Sleeveless Scalloped Top in Cream. - size S (also in L, M) Line & Dot Juliana Sleeveless Scalloped Top in Cream. - size S (also in L, M) 100% acrylic. Made in China. Dry clean only. Ruffle detail. Mid-weight knit fabric. LEAX-WS218. LT2896L. Line & Dot is a women's contemporary collection that instantaneously distinguishes itself by combining classic staples and modern European style. Every season, Line & Dot delivers an element of surprise with each style, marrying together with timeless femininity and vintage aesthetic. This creative blend results in a collection of effortless pieces that are perfect for any occasion. Line & Dot embraces all things wearable yet glamorous, creating a chic style that every woman aspires to achieve.