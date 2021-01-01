RAYE Julie Heel in White. - size 7 (also in 5.5, 6, 8.5, 9.5) RAYE Julie Heel in White. - size 7 (also in 5.5, 6, 8.5, 9.5) Textile upper with manmade sole. Made in China. Leather lining. Woven fabric strap. Trapezoidal heel. Approx 40mm/ 1.5 inch heel. RAYE-WZ1908. RYSH575 S21. Inspired by the word Reina, the Spanish word for queen, Raye is the queen bee shoe brand that will surely capture your heart. With an extensive assortment of silhouettes from heels to boots and sandals to flats, Raye has that perfect something for everyone.