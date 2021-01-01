Old West Boots Julie

Old West Boots recommends you order one-half size larger than your normal boot size. For example, if you are a size 10.5 in most other boots, order a size 11 boot. Please click on for more information. With classic styling, the Old West Julie are made of all-over leather and are fully leather-lined for a unique look and feel. Pairs well with jeans. Built to last. Fully leather-lined for a unique look. Subtle design all-over upper. Slip-on style. Upper, lining, and insole made of leather material. Synthetic outsole. Imported. Measurements: Heel Height: 2 1 2 in Weight: 1 lb 1 oz Circumference: 14 1 2 in Shaft: 10 1 2 in Product measurements were taken using size 8.5, width B - Medium. Please note that measurements may vary by size. Weight of footwear is based on a single item, not a pair.