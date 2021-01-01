NBD Julie Top in Green. - size S (also in M) NBD Julie Top in Green. - size S (also in M) 94% poly 6% spandex ground with crystals. Hand wash cold. Mockneck with back loop button closures. Padded shoulders. Crepe fabric with crystal embellishments. Item not sold as a set. Imported. NBDR-WS618. NBS636 H20. For the girl who's the life of the party. For the girl who's always up for a glass of champagne. For the girl who likes to keep her closet as filled with as her social calendar, there's NBD. The young-at-heart line features dresses that every it girl covets and pieces that are sexy, flirty, fun and now.