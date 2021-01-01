Kobi Halperin Juliet Pinstripe Ankle Pants

Tailored pinstripes elevate these stretch knit pants in a modern ankle silhouette. Banded waist Zip with hook-and-bar closure Back welt pockets Rayon/nylon/spandex Machine wash Imported SIZE & FIT Straight-leg Rise, about 10.5" Inseam, about 25.5" Leg opening, about 21" Model shown is 5'10" (177cm) wearing a US size Small ABOUT THE BRAND With an extensive background in womens ready-to-wear, Israeli designer Kobi Halperin launched his eponymous line in 2015. Halperins collections evoke a sense of warmth with lively prints and cheerful use of color. Everyday pieces like dresses, blouses and trousers are elevated with luxe fabrics, handcrafted embellishments and intricate details. Modern Collections - Kobi Halperin > Kobi Halperin > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Kobi Halperin. Color: Black Multi. Size: XS.