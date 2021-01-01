Free People Juliet Printed Bodysuit in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Free People Juliet Printed Bodysuit in Black. - size XS (also in L, M, S) Self: 100% polyMesh: 92% nylon 8% elastane. Made in Vietnam. Machine wash. Gusset snap button closure with thong back. Semi-sheer georgette fabric with cinched elastic detail throughout. Sheer mesh bottom. Flutter sleeves with shoulder slitsRuffle trim. FREE-WS3313. OB1315861. Free People invokes a spirit of femininity and creativity. Throughout their line of sweaters, tees, dresses and more, each piece incorporates a high level of quality and originality that reflects their adventurous it girl. With all that's constricting in the world today, Free People says your clothes don't have to be. Be yourself, be creative, be free.