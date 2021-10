LBLC The Label Juliette Jumpsuit in Black. - size S (also in M) LBLC The Label Juliette Jumpsuit in Black. - size S (also in M) Self: 100% tencelLining: 100% rayon. Hand wash cold. Partial front button closure. Smocked back waistband and cuffs. Side seam and breast slip pockets. Imported. LBLR-WC3. PI4648.