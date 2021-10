Camila Coelho Julinha Mini Dress in Pink. - size L (also in XXS, XS, S, M, XL) Camila Coelho Julinha Mini Dress in Pink. - size L (also in XXS, XS, S, M, XL) Self: 55% poly 45% nylonLining: 97% poly 3% spandex. Dry clean only. Fully lined. Back keyhole with button closure and back zipper closure. Puff sleeves. Jacquard fabric. Imported. COEL-WD61. CCD118 H19.