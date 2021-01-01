Dr. Barbara Sturm Jumbo Hyaluronic Acid

WHAT IT IS The Hyaluronic Serum is the most fundamental creation in Dr. Barbara Sturms skincare line. Packed with an optimal concentration of low and high weighted Hyaluronic Molecules, it provides instant hydration at the surface and deeper skin layers. The low molecular weight Hyaluronic Acid penetrates deeper skin layers, leaving skin feeling firmer, refreshed and visibly more radiant for the long term. High weight Hyaluronic Molecules provide immediate intensive hydration to the surface layers of the skin. When used as part of daily skincare routine, the Hyaluronic Serum improves the skin matrix and acts as a super-hydrator, improving skin health and reducing the formation of wrinkles caused by dehydration. Its also the perfect travel companion after exposure to the sun and the elements, as Purslane, an anti-aging powerhouse, reduces the appearance of the visible signs of irritation. 3.38 oz. Made in Germany. HOW TO USE IT Apply a few drops of the serum evenly to face, eye area and neck before gently patting it in. Allow full absorption before following with Dr. Barbara Sturm's Face Cream. ACTIVE INGREDIENTS Hyaluronic Acid, Purslane Extract INGREDIENTS Aqua/Water/Eau, Butylene Glycol, Lactobacillus/Portulaca Oleracea Ferment Extract, Sodium Hyaluronate, Leuconostoc/Radish Root Ferment Filtrate, Phenoxyethanol, Ethylhexylglycerin, Potassium Sorbate. Cosmetics - Dr Barbara Sturm > Dr. Barbara Sturm > Saks Fifth Avenue > Barneys. Dr. Barbara Sturm.