A western-inspired boot with a sleek silhouette. Made from the finest calfskin, this versatile style is given an edge with a delicate, whipstitch trim. It also features our proprietary footbed, made from breathable memory foam, and also incorporating a heel cushion and metatarsal support. Your feet will never be happier! Dress it up with a flowy skirt or with your favourite jeans for a more casual look.